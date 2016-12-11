Six new Ministers inducted, 2 dropped

more-in

: In a major reshuffle and expansion just before the completion of three years in office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday inducted six new Ministers, including a Dalit woman MLA, in the State Cabinet. She also elevated two Ministers of State to the Cabinet rank and dropped two members of the Council of Ministers.

Portfolios changed

After the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here, the portfolios of several Ministers were changed, as the strength of the Council of Ministers increased to 30.

Separately, Ms. Raje also appointed five Parliamentary Secretaries.

Some of the seasoned BJP leaders entered the State Cabinet in the expansion exercise, while some others were brought in to make new regional and caste balances in an attempt at an image makeover by the State government before the 2018 Assembly elections.

‘Hard work before polls’

After Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to new Ministers, Ms. Raje told reporters that though the team of Ministers was performing well, this was an opportunity to work with the “full team”. “The full team will work hard during the two years before elections,” she said.

Minister of State for Cooperative Ajay Singh Kilak and Minister of State for Transport Babulal Verma were elevated as the Cabinet Ministers. The new Cabinet Ministers who took oath were Nimbahera MLA Srichand Kriplani and Behror MLA Jaswant Singh Yadav.

New Ministers

Banshidhar Bajia, Kamsa Meghwal, Dhan Singh Rawat and Sushil Katara were sworn in as the new Ministers of State, while Minister of State for General Administration Jeetmal Khant and Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Lal Garg were dropped from the Council of Ministers.

Three years in office

The Governor, who was out of Jaipur, returned here on Saturday afternoon to administer the oath to the newly inducted Ministers.

This was the second much-anticipated Cabinet expansion in the State, carried out just two days before the BJP government completes three yeas in office on December 12.

The changes

In the reshuffle notified by the Cabinet Secretariat, Mr. Kriplani was allocated the Urban Development and Housing Department, while Mr. Yadav was made the Labour Minister and Rajpal Singh Shekhawat the Industries Minister.

Rajendra Rathore will be the new Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, while Kiran Maheshwari was made the Higher Education Minister.

Kalicharan Saraf was made the Medical and Health Minister, Surendra Goyal the Public Health Engineering Minister and Gajendra Singh is to be the Forest and Environment Minister.

The Gaupalan (cow rearing) Department created by Ms. Raje will have a Cabinet Minister, as Mr. Kilak was given its charge in addition to the Cooperative Department. Ota Ram will continue as the Minister of State in the department.

Parliamentary Secys

The portfolios of several Ministers remained unchanged. Shatrughan Gautam, Kailash Verma, Narendra Nagar, Om Prakash and Bhima Bhai were appointed the Parliamentary Secretaries and Ms. Raje administered oath to them in her office.

While new Ministers expressed gratitude to Ms. Raje for reposing faith in them, Opposition Congress criticised the Cabinet expansion and reshuffle. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rameshwar Dudi said the government in the State was totally centralised and the reshuffle exercise would fail to extend any benefits to common people.