Six arrested for looting family in Kirti Nagar

more-in

Six persons, including the former domestic help of a businessman in Kirti Nagar, have been arrested for allegedly holding an elderly woman, her granddaughter and a maid hostage and looting valuables from the house.

The alleged loot at the residence of Tejender Kaur took place on August 29, four days after Vinod, the accused domestic help, was hired, said DCP (West) Vijay Kumar. He said Kaur was at home with her granddaughter and a maid when the dacoity took place. That afternoon, two men had barged into the house and tied Kaur, her granddaughter and the maid up, before ransacking cupboards and taking away ₹40 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹55 lakh.

During investigation, a police team had visited Vinod’s native place in Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation led the police to information about the involvement of a gang of six in the dacoity. They also learnt that the gang had escaped to Lucknow, and from there to Nepal. Three of the accused — Rakesh, Vijay and Raghav — were arrested while trying to sneak into India though the Nepal border. Information from them led the police to Vinod. The other two accused — Vicky and Amit — were arrested on Friday. —PTI