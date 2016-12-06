Situation improves at Kherki Dhaula

more-in

The situation at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza was better on Monday Monday with substantial increase in toll collection and few instances of free passage to vehicles.

After struggling with toll collection for the past two days due to technical glitches resulting in frequent free passage to vehicles, the situation improved substantially on Monday.

“The toll collection on Monday was almost at par with the days prior to demonetisation. Also, the booms were lifted only five to six times during the day compared to 15-16 times on Saturday,” said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Ashok Sharma.

Growing awareness

“Though we were expecting long traffic snarls on Monday, the first working day after the toll collection resumed on Saturday, the situation on the ground was completely different. It seems the awareness created through the media made people accept different modes of payments. Also most of them were offering loose change,” said a toll attendant.

Mr. Sharma said that more hand-held machines would be deployed for toll collection to further reduce the waiting time at the plaza.

Vinay Gupta, a commuter, said: “I crossed the toll twice on Monday. While I was going towards Manesar around noon, the police lifted the boom and free passage was allowed. On my way back to Gurugram around 2:30 p.m, it took me just 10 minutes”.