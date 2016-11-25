Sisodia to open flyover today

more-in

A six-lane flyover, which seeks to ease the flow of both commercial and public inter-State traffic on National Highway 1, will be inaugurated at Mukundpur Chowk on outer Ring Road here on Friday.

To be thrown open to commuters by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the 900-metre flyover was constructed by the Delhi PWD in three years at a cost of Rs.12 crore less than the amount initially sanctioned for construction.

‘Saves 4 minutes’

“It is a 3+3 lane flyover supported on twin piers with a 2 metre-wide cycle track, 2.5 metre-wide footpath in addition to a green belt on both sides and separate bus ways near bus stops,” said a senior PWD official.

The official said a commuter will be able to save at least four minutes after the construction of the flyover.