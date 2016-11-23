Delhi

Sisodia meets kin of man who died in bank queue

Hours before Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia led a protest against the Centre’s demonetisation decision, he met the family members of Satish Kumar, a 49-year-old man who died after standing in a queue outside a bank in Najafgarh for almost six hours.

Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, sold vegetables in Keshopur Mandi. On Monday, he collapsed outside the Oriental Bank of Commerce branch on Najafgarh road while he was standing in line to deposit Rs.50,000.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Sisodia said Kumar’s wife told him that they did not have any money for nearly 12 days. “Modiji, after how many deaths will you realise that poor people and not the rich are dying due to your surgical strike [sic],” Mr. Sisodia later tweeted.

Maken meets family

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Ajay Maken also met Kumar’s family and extended financial aid of Rs.50,000 to his wife. “Other people who died while standing in long queues at banks and those who have died due to notebandi [demonetisation] should also be given compensation by the Modi government,” Mr. Maken said in a statement. — PTI

