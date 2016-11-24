Sisodia meets L-G over appointment of DERC chief

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung regarding the appointment of the DERC chief and opening mohalla clinics in government schools. Speaking to journalists after the meeting at Raj Niwas, Mr. Sisodia said he explained his side to Mr. Jung and there is a possibility of truce.

‘Decision soon’

“I explained that having the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries on the DERC Board will not be a good move.... Also, he was confused about some clause about land use of government schools. He seemed to have agreed with us and a decision will be taken soon,” said Mr. Sisodia.

The L-G had recently removed the Delhi-government appointed DERC Chief over not seeking his prior approval.