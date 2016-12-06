Sisodia instructs pvt schools to follow neighbourhood criterion for admission

more-in

: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday instructed private schools set up on government land to “strictly” follow the “neighbourhood criterion” while taking admissions at their institutions.

Sisodia, who holds the charge of the Education department, issued this instruction during a meeting with associations of private schools, said a senior Delhi government official.

“Deputy CM clarified to the schools situated on government land that they will have to follow neighbourhood criterion and give admission to children living within one km of their institutions,” said the official.

The definition of neighbourhood has not been specified so the government has asked such schools to consider one kilometre periphery around them as neighbourhood and ensure

admission of children living within it. The school may consider areas beyond one kilometre

while fixing neighbourhood criterion, he said. The Deputy CM asked DDA representatives about the neighbourhood limits during the meeting but they were also not able to specify it, said the official. PTI