Sisodia inaugurates 495 community toilets

With a target of setting up 10,000 community toilets in the city by March next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated 495 community toilets on Sunday. The move is a bid by the Delhi government to eliminate open defecation.

Mr. Sisodia along with Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO V. K. Jain visited Loha Mandi, Naraina Industrial Area, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony and Wazirpur Industrial Area to inaugurate the toilets in JJ slum clusters of these areas.

Dignity

The community toilets will help people living in slums to go to the bathroom with dignity and make their areas ‘open-defecation free’ zones, Mr. Sisodia said.

The community toilets are located in Wazirpur, Model Town, Moti Nagar, Jangpura, Kamla Nehru Camp, Kirti Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Matiala and Timarpur.

“To eradicate poverty, we have to ensure cleanliness. Contractors should ensure that the cleanliness of these toilets is maintained. By March 2017, Delhi should be firmly on track to ensure it is free of open defecation,” the DUSIB CEO said.

DUSIB had carried out a survey with the help of its engineering team, which went to all the JJ clusters on three consecutive days. They identified 253 open-defecation spots. A gap analysis was carried out and it was realised that more than 15,000 toilet seats are required to make JJ clusters open-defecation free.

There are 17,405 toilet seats already available, including nearby municipal corporations toilets, which serve the slum population.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Mr. Jain said that the main aim is to provide the people with a good service and these toilets will be shown under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

DUSIB has also launched a drive to improve the quality of maintenance, repair and upgradation of the existing toilets in JJ clusters by constructing new toilets at the rate of one seat for every 30 persons as per Swachh Bharat Mission norms.