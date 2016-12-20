Sisodia hears concerns of traders on provisions of GST

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met representatives of over 50 trade unions to discuss their apprehensions about the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The issue of dual control formed the core agenda of the meeting, which took place at Mr. Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat and was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Trade Wing.

Brijesh Goyal, convenor of the AAP Trade Wing, said that while both the Centre and State government had reached an agreement on the broad contours of the conditions of the Bill, the provisions of dual control were yet to be agreed upon.

“Representatives apprised Mr. Sisodia that they were in favour of being under the jurisdiction of the State government instead of the Centre,” said Mr. Goyal. “However, others said that only those registered traders who generated up to Rs.5 crore of annual turnover should come under the ambit of the State government’s tax regime.”

Mr. Goyal said that some representatives said that those generating an annual turnover of up to Rs.1.5 crore should come under the State. Most representatives, said Mr. Goyal, said that their experience in dealing with State tax authorities over the last 25 years would make their further association with representatives of the State tax regime more convenient and fruitful than with the Centre’s.

“Mr. Sisodia was in agreement with their [traders] demands and assured them that he would bring up their concerns at the next meeting of the GST council on December 22 and 23, where the issue of jurisdiction will be discussed,” said Mr. Goyal.