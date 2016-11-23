Sisodia detained during protest

more-in

AAP calls ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation) a ‘note-badli’ (note changing) exercise

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, 48 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and scores of party supporters were detained on Tuesday when they tried to march to Parliament from Jantar Mantar to protest against the Centre’s demonetisation decision.

Calling demonetisation a ‘

note-badli

’ (note changing) exercise, the AAP leaders slammed the Centre for being ill-prepared to handle the chaos unleashed since the announcement to withdraw Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes was made on November 8.

Addressing the rally at Jantar Mantar, Mr. Sisodia attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and said that he was making people cry but was himself shedding ‘crocodile tears’.

Demands for rollback

“We don’t like Mr. Modi for what he has done in his personal and political life. This is not notebandi [demonetisation], but note-badli. The terrorists in Kashmir were found with Rs.2,000 notes. Where are the terrorists getting these notes? Either you are unaware of the lapse or are involved in it,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister was referring to media reports about Rs.2,000 notes being recovered from the hideout of two terrorists who were killed in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir by the Army on Tuesday.

Demanding that the Centre should roll-back the demonetisation decision, Mr. Sisodia said: “He [Mr. Modi] keeps crying all the time and makes people cry. The demonetisation drive should be rolled back. This is what people want.”

“Neither terrorist funding has stopped nor circulation of counterfeit notes. The government has no money to give for OROP to soldiers but waives the loans of industrialists,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Cabinet Ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain were also detained.