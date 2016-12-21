Sisodia asks depts for three-year action plan

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed all heads of departments (HoDs) to prepare action plans for the next three years and submit them by January 16.

The direction was issued at a meeting with the HoDs where it was decided that nine working groups, one for each department, would be set up and headed by each HoD. At the meeting, Mr. Sisodia said that all the HoDs should prepare a blueprint as to where they want their department to be in three years from now.

Vision document 2030

“Mr. Sisodia told officers that the blueprints should include targets for six months, one year, two years and three years,” said an official.

The Centre has asked States to prepare a vision document for 2030 and the action plan for the next three years should be prepared keeping the long-term goals in mind. The Delhi government document will be sent to the Niti Aayog.

“HoDs should calculate how much money will be needed for their projects and what all will be required for their implementation,” said an official, adding that the working groups can take the help of educational institutes, universities and experts from the civil society.

The Planning department of the Delhi government will monitor the entire process.