Signal-free stretch

The Delhi government is all set to make the stretch between Wazirabad and Noida signal-free by constructing a flyover at the Majnu ka Tilla crossing on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi.

According to the Public Works Department, it has received a nod from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) to construct the flyover. “The flyover will be built from Majnu ka Tilla to Metcalfe House crossings on Outer Ring Road. Once the project is completed, the stretch from Wazirabad to Noida will be become signal-free, which will reduce traffic jams,” said a senior official. — PTI

