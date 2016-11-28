Shunglu Committee submits report to L-G

more-in

Three-member panel was formed by Najeeb Jung

The three-member Shunglu Committee, which was formed by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to look into the 400 files on decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, submitted its report on Sunday.

The L-G’s office will now examine the report and take a decision on all the files pertaining to decisions taken by the Delhi government in the past 18 months, said officials privy to the development.

Fresh dispute

The government, meanwhile, has claimed that all decisions were taken as per rules. The report, however, may become the cause of a fresh dispute between the AAP government and the L-G’s office.

Interestingly, the report comes a day after Mr. Jung said there was no conflict between his office and the elected government, and that he does not come in the way of the State government’s decisions. He even claimed that he shares a good rapport with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The L-G had formed the committee on August 30. Chaired by former Comptroller and Auditor General V. K. Shunglu, it has as members former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar.

‘Truth hidden behind these files’

While the AAP government demanded its dissolution, Mr. Jung gave the committee a six-week extension saying the “truth hidden behind these files” must come out. The L-G had, in fact, questioned why the AAP government was “afraid” if everything, as claimed by its Ministers, was as per rules.

The committee’s tenure was to end on December 2.