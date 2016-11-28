Showcasing indigenous folk art

more-in

“Art for Concern,” a fund-raising platform associated with promotion of upcoming Indian artists, is organising a two-day exhibition of traditional and folk art at the Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre, Janpath.

The event will begin on December 2.

Folklore

The exhibition aims to give exposure to indigenous art forms and the folklore they depict by featuring four traditional artists — Manisha Jha, Rajendra Shyam, Kailash Chand Kumawat and Jijulal.

Traditional art

The exhibition will showcase traditional and folk art styles including mata ni pachedis from Gujarat, Kalighat paintings from the east, kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Gond paintings from Madhya Pradeshi, Chola bronzes from Tamil Nadu, and phad and pichwai paintings from Rajasthan.

Attention

Radhika Gulati, one of the organisers, said: “The traditional art show was conceived after we realised that our folk art was not getting as much attention as modern and contemporary art.”

“Art for Concern” organises 14 exhibitions across the country every year to encourage and promote Indian folk and tribal art.