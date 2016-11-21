Show mercy to people: Kejriwal tells Modi

more-in

CM continues attack against demonetisation move

: Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to demonetise Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP had ‘betrayed’ even the Hindus, who were considered the core voters of the saffron party.

War of words

In his tweet, Mr. Kejriwal wrote (in Hindi), “The BJP says it is the party of the Hindus. But by demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the BJP didn’t even spare them. They have destroyed the Hindus as well [by this move]”.

In another tweet, Mr. Kejriwal wrote, “Show some mercy to the people of this country Modiji. What animosity do you hold towards them. [sic]”.

Reacting to the news of those who died in queues while waiting outside banks, Mr. Kejriwal said, “This [Mr. Modi] is the most insensitive PM India ever had. V sad [sic]”.

His remarks didn’t go down well with some of the Aam Aadmi Party members. A party worker, who didn’t wish to be named, said in today’s times of ‘financial emergency’, the Chief Minister should not bring in religion.

In the same boat

“Demonetisation has affected everyone, particularly the poor. It is not about Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians. We all are against the move as it is disastrous for the economy. But I don’t know why he [Mr. Kejriwal] brought the religion angle into it,” said the AAP member.

In October, the Chief Minister had called the BJP ‘anti-Hindu’.

Supporting this claim, Mr. Kejriwal had said the BJP government in Gujarat was using violence against Patidar and Dalit youths.

“BJP claims to be a party of the Hindus, but it used force against Patidars and Dalits. Weren’t they Hindus?” Mr. Kejriwal had said.