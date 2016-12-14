Selfie helps bust gang of thieves at Metro station

more-in

: It was a casual selfie that an NRI woman had clicked which helped the CISF recover her stolen gold jewellery worth Rs. 22 lakh and bust a gang of women pickpockets from the Chawri Bazar metro station here.

Nilam Kumari, the California-based NRI software engineer, had on December 9 filed a complaint that her jewellery bag was stolen near the Central Secretariat station when she was travelling with her husband, CISF officials said.

They said they cracked the case with the help of a selfie. Ms. Kumari had clicked on a Metro train while travelling. The selfie had one of the accused woman in the background.

Police on the trail

They apprehended the woman, who gave information about the other five members of her gang.

The CISF began monitoring the movement of the women and finally nabbed them. —PTI