Science meet puts onus on children to fight air pollution

: To mitigate air pollution and come up with scientific models to make a change in the future, the United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan organised a competition for school children to tap into their creativity to find a solution. The winner of the ‘Innovation Award’ was a project by Class XI students of Amity International School, Pushp Vihar will now be referred to students at IIT Delhi, who will be given the opportunity to come up with a working prototype of the model. The model was of a ‘self—sustainable’ car that runs using electromagnetic induction.

Silent killer

Addressing students at the event, the chief guest JNU Rector Chintamani Mohapatra said that there was a war going on at present to battle a silent killer — pollution. “The war is between those polluting the evironment and those fighting pollution. In this war, students are the best foot soldiers and leaders as it is their future that is at stake.”

He felt that the air and water were considered free goods not so long ago but access to clean air and water has now become scarce and it is for children to spread the word and stress on the importance of mitigating air pollution as their voice is stronger than any policy, article or research paper on the issue.

Sustainable development

Rajiv Chandran from the UNIC said that the competition was a part of efforts to reach civil society and in particular young people to act on achieving the sustainable development goals. He felt that what the students had come up with was more than just a science project and could be implemented in the real world.

Apart from the working science model competition, awards were given out for a slogan writing and poster making competition as well as a painting and sculpture competition.

The event was jointly organised by United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan, Sonalika Group of Companies, National Progressive Schools’ Conference and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation.