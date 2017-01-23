Sarvodaya schools may open nursery classes

more-in

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has proposed to introduce nursery and pre-primary classes in all of its 477 Sarvodaya schools.

The proposal comes at a time when parents are running to private schools to seek nursery admission for their children and are trying to make sense of the criteria being introduced by the schools according to guidelines issued by the government.

‘A good move’

Reacting to the proposal, many parents said they feel this is a good move considering many of the government schools are being revamped and care is being taken to develop infrastructure as well as ensure that students are learning. Kajal Gupta, a parent seeking admission for her ward into a private school, said: “If the government is to be believed, work is being done to ensure that government schools are at par with private schools. This should start from providing the right foundation to students so that learning outcomes are monitored from the nascent stage itself.”

There are 447 Sarvodaya schools under the DoE, out of which KG (pre-primary) class is being run in 404 schools.

Build infrastructure

The department proposes to introduce nursery class in these schools and start KG class in the schools where the same is not run at present, said a document circulated by the DoE. Officials have been asked to identify schools and build the infrastructure required for starting these classes.

“After identifying the schools, estimates should be obtained from executing agencies for renovation, restructuring and refurbishing classrooms for nursery/KG sections as per requirements prepared in consultation with SCERT,” the document reads.”Duties and responsibilities of teachers for Nursery and KG should be clearly prescribed to ensure proper utilisation of the teaching staff,” it added.