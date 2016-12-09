Salary hike announced for guest teachers

more-in

The Delhi government decided to increase the salaries of guest teachers by up to 90 per cent in a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that along with the salaries of around 15,000 guest teachers, who have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the salaries of non-CTET teachers, too, have been increased by up to 44 per cent.

There are as many as 17,000 guest teachers in government schools in the Capital. Of these, 2,000 have not cleared the CTET.

Casual leaves approved too

“The government has approved substantial hike in salaries of 17,000 guest teachers. We have also approved eight casual leaves for teachers who have cleared the CTET. They will get fixed salary every month,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government will send a file pertaining to the Cabinet decision to Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung for his approval. Once cleared, all guest teachers will be given increased salaries.

At present, the government pays all guest teachers daily wages. Assistant Primary teachers (CTET), who presently get Rs.17,500 monthly, will receive Rs.33,200 while TGTs will get Rs.33,120 as opposed to Rs.20,000 currently. Similarly, PGTs will be given Rs.34,100 every month as against Rs.22,500 at present.

“As per rules, fixed salaries can only be given to CTET teachers. However, the government has also increased salaries of non-CTET teachers. We are giving these teachers two chances to clear the CTET. If they pass the exam, they will deserve fixed salaries,” Mr Kejriwal said.