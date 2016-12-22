Sajjan Kumar gets anticipatory bail

more-in

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in two 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases lodged at Vikarpuri and Janakpuri police stations in west Delhi. The riots had broken out in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Surety amount

Granting the bail, Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Dhull said: “In the event of arrest, the investigating officers or Station House Officers concerned are directed to release the applicant on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 1,00,000 with one surety of the like amount.”

Imposing bail conditions on the senior leader, the Judge said that “the applicant shall join the investigation as and when directed by the investigating officers concerned; shall not threaten or influence any of the witnesses and shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court concerned.”

The SIT set up by the Centre in 2015 to investigate the anit-Sikh riots cases has charged the leader with murder, attempt to murder and rioting on the basis of complaints by Harvinder Singh, one of the victims of the riots.

‘Political angle’

Seeking bail, counsel for Sajjan Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, submitted that recording of statements of witnesses in the two cases was politically motivated in view of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The cases were registered on the basis of affidavits filed by the complainant, and there was no mention of his client in them.