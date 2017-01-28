SUV rams cab, one injured

more-in

: A taxi driver was injured when an SUV allegedly rammed his vehicle near north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla on Thursday.

The incident happened when the victim, Ashok Kumar, was going to ISBT after dropping a passenger at Punjabi Bagh. He had slowed down near a bus stop ahead of the Majnu Ka Tilla Gurudwara when a white Range Rover allegedly hit his car from behind.

The police said the SUV was being driven by one Sandeep, who lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a divider.

The police were informed by an auto driver, who also allegedly stopped Sandeep from fleeing. “The driver’s phone had fallen out of the car, when he stepped out to get it, an auto driver removed the SUV’s key,” said Ashok.

Police booked Sandeep for rash and negligent driving.