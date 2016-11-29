SDMC to install 75,000 new LED lights

more-in

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be installing 75,000 new LED lights in the coming months in an effort to illuminate all dark spots, parks and streets with energy-efficient bulbs by the end of January 2017.

The civic body, which has 1.98 lakh streetlights under its jurisdiction, had started the process of converting to LED in December 2014.

A MoU was signed between the SDMC and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on January 9, 2015 for this purpose.

Though the project was delayed and many councillors complained of frequent breakdowns, all streetlights were converted to LED. Despite complaints, the new project will also be executed by EESL.

This time, the SDMC will focus on unlit stretches, parks and other areas that have been left in the dark.

The Delhi Police had identified 2,500 such dark spots, which will be illuminated with LEDs soon, said SDMC Standing Committee chairperson Shailender Singh on Monday.

Mr. Singh said that 16,000 high-mast lights as well as 100 lights for each of the 104 wards will be changed in December. A total of 25,000 streetlight poles, which do not have a bulb or are broken, will also be fitted with LEDs by December.

Work on replacing the existing 20,000 lights in parks will begin in the first week of January, Mr. Singh said.

“In all, 75,000 new LED lights will be installed by the third week of January. We are confident that the SDMC will be the first local body in Delhi to achieve 100 per cent LED illumination,” said Mr. Singh.

Meanwhile, the SDMC also announced on Monday that work on installing solar panels on 40 of its buildings, including offices and schools, will start on December 15.

The initial cost of Rs.17 crore will be recovered within seven years, after which the SDMC will get power for free. The life span of the panels is 25 years.