SDMC passes resolution condoling deaths

more-in

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday passed a resolution condoling the recent deaths linked to the Centre’s demonetisation exercise.

As per reports, several people have died as a result of having to wait in lines for hours on end to exchange or deposit old notes, or being unable to fulfil basic needs due to lack of valid currency.

‘Prevent such incidents’

The resolution, which was passed unanimously by the House, was supported by both Leader of the House Subhash Arya and Leader of the Opposition Farhad Suri.

The resolution asked the Centre to work towards preventing such incidents in the future.

“By supporting the resolution, the BJP in the corporation has shown that they also feel for the people who have lost their lives and feels that the implementation of demonetisation could have been better,” said Mr. Suri, who proposed the resolution.

The BJP has so far downplayed the reports of people dying as a result of the Centre’s demonetisation exercise.

Mr. Arya said that the SDMC has been condoling ‘accidental deaths’ in the past and that another resolution was passed on Friday condoling the death of defence personnel at the Line of Control.

Mr. Arya added that there was no political motive behind these moves.