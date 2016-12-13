SDMC goes the online way

more-in

Soon, property tax payers in south Delhi will be able to access and update their payment details online with a new facility that will make maintaining records easier.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) website has a new link called ‘Link your property tax receipts’, which will direct users to a page that will let them update and find their property tax information, Mayor Shyam Sharma said on Monday.

Since property tax can be paid in person or online, the facility will enable users to link the different payment modes with a single ID, which will help keep track of dues and payments. The SDMC is also in the process of issuing Unique Property Identification Codes (UPIC) for all properties.

Additional Commissioner Ram Mohan Singh said that 80 per cent of properties in the South and Najafgarh zones had been given UPICs.