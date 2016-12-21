Delhi

SDMC gets new call centre

Complaints about civic amenities in south Delhi will be managed by a new call centre of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) that was launched on Tuesday.

For problems with sanitation, water-logging, street-lights etc., the toll-free number 1- 800-11-1140 will connect callers to the new centre. The centralised call centre will work every day from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

It will be monitored by senior officers. Once the caller’s complaint is resolved, a confirmation will be sent to the complainant.

