SDMC adds 6,000 new taxpayers

About 6,000 new properties have recently been brought under the tax net, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

The civic body has collected over Rs.42 crore in property tax and Rs.5 crore in other building-related charges since the Centre allowed it to accept old notes from November 11.

In addition, the three municipalities had announced an amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters last week. The civic bodies on Friday extended the deadline for using old Rs.500 notes to pay various municipal charges till December 15. However, Rs.1,000 notes will not be accepted. — Staff Reporter