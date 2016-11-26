Delhi

SDMC adds 6,000 new taxpayers

more-in

SDMC adds 6,000

new taxpayers

About 6,000 new properties have recently been brought under the tax net, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

The civic body has collected over Rs.42 crore in property tax and Rs.5 crore in other building-related charges since the Centre allowed it to accept old notes from November 11.

In addition, the three municipalities had announced an amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters last week. The civic bodies on Friday extended the deadline for using old Rs.500 notes to pay various municipal charges till December 15. However, Rs.1,000 notes will not be accepted. — Staff Reporter

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:15:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/SDMC-adds-6000-new-taxpayers/article16703050.ece

© The Hindu