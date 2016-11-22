SC to hear Kejriwal defamation plea today

more-in

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred till Tuesday the hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed against him by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

A Bench of Justices P. C. Ghose and U. U. Lalit was informed by Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel that senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who would argue the case, was not available on Monday, which led to an adjournment.

No ‘illegality’

On October 19, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Mr. Kejriwal’s plea saying there was no “illegality” in continuing it simultaneously with a civil defamation suit in the high court. The court had said there was “no prejudice” on account of a pending civil suit, and that there was no “double jeopardy”.

Calling Mr. Kejriwal’s plea “devoid of merit”, the high court said the criminal and civil defamation cases were “different in nature”.

CM seeks stay

The Chief Minister had contented that proceedings before the trial court should be stayed since a civil suit was pending before the high court.

Regarding the challenge to the magisterial court’s May 19 order, dismissing his plea to grant a stay on proceedings due to pendency of a civil suit, the high court had said that the trial court order was “free from perversity, impropriety, illegality and non-sustainability”.

Mr. Jaitley had also filed a criminal defamation complaint in a lower court against Mr. Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders for allegedly defaming him in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) controversy. — PTI