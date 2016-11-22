SC seeks reply from govt., CBI on SIT probe

more-in

: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances which led to the suicides of B.K. Bansal, a former Director-General of Corporate Affairs, and his son.

A Bench of Justices J.S. Khehar and Arun Mishra issued the notice on a petition filed by former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma.

Mr. Bansal, who was under CBI investigation in a corruption case, was found dead in his apartment in east Delhi along with his son on September 27. The development had come nearly two months after his wife and daughter committed suicide.

‘Humiliated’

Although they did not hold anybody responsible for their deaths, they had left suicide notes saying a “CBI raid” had caused them “great humiliation” and they did not want to live after that.

Mr. Bansal, an Additional Secretary-rank officer in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was arrested by the CBI on July 16 for allegedly accepting bribe from a prominent pharmaceutical company.

Cash recoveries

The CBI had carried out searches at eight locations in connection with the case during which the agency had claimed to have made cash recoveries. Mr. Bansal was arrested and released on bail.