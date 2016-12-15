SC reserves Uphaar review petitions for final orders

more-in

Noting that it will confine itself only to “errors apparent on the face of the record”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on review petitions filed by Uphaar fire tragedy victims’ families and the CBI for harsher punishment to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for their negligence, causing the deaths of over 50 cine-goers in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy.

‘Error apparent’

“We are only concerned with what is the error apparent on the face of the record. We are only concerned with that point,” a review Bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi observed during the two-hour-long hearing.

The petitions were filed against the apex court’s 2015 judgment letting the Ansal brothers off by paying a total fine of Rs.60 crore for negligence.

‘Unwarranted leniency’

In its review plea, the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said the apex court’s judgment “bestows an unwarranted leniency” on convicts whose conviction in the most heinous of offences has been upheld by all courts including this court and sentences imposed on them have been substituted with fine without assigning any reason.

The Supreme Court had justified in its 2015 judgment that there was nothing “fruitful” in sending the Ansals to prison for their negligence, though it admitted that a “matter of this magnitude may call for a higher sentence.”

The CBI blamed the “Indian law for failing to keep pace with the needs of society by providing too lenient punishment for criminal negligence.”

‘Sad saga’

Arguing for Gopal Ansal, senior advocate Salman Khurshid submitted that the tragedy and years of litigation which followed were a “sad saga”.