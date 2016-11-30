SC questions ‘eminent person’ tag for AMU Vice-Chancellors

more-in

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the practice of appointing any ‘eminent person’ as the Vice-Chancellor of the historic Aligarh Muslim University, asking whether even a “singer, sportsman or a musician” can be considered in the reckoning for a high post usually meant for accomplished academicians.

Tradition

A Bench led by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur asked the question when senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, for AMU, submitted that it was a tradition to short-list and appoint eminent persons as V-C in the varsity.

“Can anybody unconnected with academics be appointed? There is no qualification, no eligibility criteria, no search committee... Who proposes this appointment?” the Bench said.

Mr. Ramachandran submitted that Vice-President Hamid Ansari, a career diplomat, was appointed V-C of the university during 2000-02. “Distinguished civil servants, Army generals and diplomats have held this post at the Central university under the criteria of eminent person,” Mr. Ramachandran submitted.

Chief Justice Thakur’s Bench was hearing a petition challenging the appointment of of Lieutenant-General (retired) Zameeruddin Shah as AMU V-C.

Petitioner Syed Abrar Ahmed has claimed that Lt.-General Shah, who was appointed in 2012, does not meet the minimum qualifications prescribed for the post by the UGC, including having worked for at least 10 years as professor in a university or on an equivalent post in a research or academic institute.