SC denies relief to Kejriwal

Cold vibes: CM Arvind Kejriwal and Arun Jaitley appeared to ignore each other at an event in Kolkata, earlier this year. file photo

more-in

: Despite a plea to protect the “Office of the Chief Minister” from the Union Finance Minister, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to stay a criminal defamation trial against him based on a complaint by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

A Bench of Justices P.C. Ghose and U.U. Lalit simply declined the plea with a single-worded order — “dismissed” — at the end of a relatively brief hearing.

“Your Lordships should protect the Chief Minister,” senior advocate Ram Jethmalani submitted for Mr. Kejriwal.

‘Proceedings separate’

“We are here to decide according to the records of the case,” the Bench responded.

The court declined to entertain Mr. Jethmalani's argument that a civil defamation case is already pending against Mr. Kejriwal in the same issue and a simultaneous criminal action cannot be pursued. The Bench said the evidence and proceedings in civil and criminal cases are completely different and should be considered as separate.

The Delhi High Court had on October 19 dismissed Mr. Kejriwal's plea on the same ground and had concluded that there was no “illegality” in continuing a criminal action simultaneously with a civil defamation suit. Besides a civil defamation suit, Mr. Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint in a lower court, alleging Kejriwal and five AAP leaders had defamed him in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) controversy.