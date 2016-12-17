Delhi

Rules violated in allotment of AAP party office: Maken

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Delhi government had violated rules in allotment of a property to the Aam Aadmi Party for its office.

The AAP’s office at 206, Rouse Avenue was given to the party in “gross violation of all rules and procedures” since the decision was “beyond the powers of the Delhi government”, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said.

He also wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung asking him to revoke the allotment.

