Rs.6 lakh in new notes seized

In yet another crackdown on black money post-demonetisation, the Gurugram Police have seized Rs.6 lakh in new notes. So far, Rs.1.5 crore in old and new notes have been seized in Gurugram in eight separate cases, said a senior income tax official.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Babu Lal laid a trap at a dismantled toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday night and flagged down a vehicle.

The police recovered Rs.6 lakh in cash from the vehicle registered in Haryana. All the notes were of Rs.2,000 denomination, said the police. The matter has been sent to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

No role of bank officials

The I-T official said that so far role of any bank official was not suspected as the notes seized were not in a series.

“The currency is seized only after those in possession of it are not able to satisfactorily explain its source. An appraisal report is then prepared in 45 days’ time making it a foolproof case.”