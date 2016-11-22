Delhi

Rs.49 lakh in old notes seized

The Delhi Police on Monday seized demonetised currency notes worth Rs.49 lakh from a man who was allegedly taking the cash to Haryana through the Tikri border in west Delhi.

The police said Dinesh (28) was driving towards Haryana in an SUV when his vehicle was stopped.

“Upon searching, we found a bag containing Rs.49,96,000,” said a senior police officer said.

When asked to explain the money, Dinesh purportedly told the police that he works as a driver for Pitampura resident Anuj Gupta, who is into finance and property dealing, and it was his employer’s money that he was carrying.

The money was seized and the I-T Department was informed.

“We received a tip-off about a man going towards Jhajjar with a large amount of demonetised notes. Dinesh was detained around noon at the Tikri border,” the officer said.

This is the third such seizure reported in the past one week.

