Rs.3.68 crore in old notes seized

more-in

: The Delhi Police on Tuesday seized Rs. 3.68 crore in the banned currencies from three men who are suspected to have floated multiple companies to help individuals launder their money by bypassing the demonetisation cap and other restrictions.

The accused were nabbed near Kashmere Gate based on a tip-off.

The police withheld the name of the accused, but said some of them were chartered accountants.

Modus operandi

Prima facie, the accused accepted cash from people and then deposited the money in the accounts of companies floated by them and subsequently transferred the money back to the accounts held by these individuals or their family members.

The modes of re-routing money included issuing cheques of a reduced amount (minus the commission the company was charging) or through Real-Time Gross Settlement systems (RTGS) payments. The police are probing the role of bank employees in facilitating these deposits.

‘Fake addresses’

Asked if the bank deposits would be in the scanner as the government had claimed about the implementation, a police officer said the accused had furnished fake addresses of their companies .

“Which means that even in the event of agencies coming across any suspicious transaction, they could not be traced. As for those who received the re-routed payments, we will consult Income Tax officials to get more clarity on the issue,” said the officer.

A case under Section 102 (any police officer, may seize any property which may be alleged or suspected to have been stolen, or which may be found under circumstances which create suspicion of the commission of any offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered.