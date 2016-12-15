Rs.3.25 cr seized from Karol Bagh hotel

raided: Scrapped currency notes, which were seized during income tax raids at Hotel Taksh Inn in Karol Bagh on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five men were allegedly caught with Rs.3.25 crore in demonetised currency from a hotel in Karol Bagh here, said the police on Wednesday. It is suspected that the accused may have carried Rs. 10 crore to Mumbai so far.

The five accused — Ansari Abuzar, Fazal Khan, Ansari Affan, Ladu Ram and Mahaveer Singh — are said to be couriers linking the Capital’s hawala traders to those in Mumbai. They were arrested after the police and IT officials conducted a raid here based on a tip-off.

Converting black money

A senior police officer said that money from the Capital was collected from hawala operators — three of whom have been identified as Paras, Rahul and Vinod — to get it converted to white.

“They were carrying money to Mumbai-based hawala operators Lalit bhai and Bholu bhai, who collect black money and return it as white after deducting their commission,” said a senior police officer.

He added that the five had admitted to having made at least three such trips carrying similar amounts. According to police estimates, this amount may have exceeded Rs.10 crore.

Affan, Khan and Abuzar are residents of Mumbai while Ram and Singh are from Rajasthan.

Affan was the first to be contacted by the Mumbai-based operators and it was he who roped in the others. While Affan was paid on the basis of the number of trips he made, the others were paid Rs.2,000 per day.

Tipped-off

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch received a tip-off about some people from Mumbai and Rajasthan coming to Delhi regularly to convert black money into white with help from money exchangers in Karol Bagh, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

“We were informed that these people were staying at Hotel Taksh Inn in Karol Bagh, whose owner is a money exchanger and runs the business in the name of Guru Forex,” said Mr. Yadav.

The police, along with Income Tax officials, conducted a raid and found the money that had been carefully concealed.

“They used to take money from Delhi in their check-in baggage. They would make bundles by wrapping the money in newspapers and using double-side tape and adhesives. They would then cover these bundles with black cloth and place spiral telephone and internet connecting cables near each bundle to deceive baggage scanning machines,” said DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo.