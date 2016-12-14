Rs. 3.25 crore in demonetised currency seized from Delhi hotel

Scrapped currency notes, which were seized during income tax raids at a hotel in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint raid conducted by the Delhi Police and Income Tax at a hotel in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, police seized Rs. 3.25 crore in demonetised currency.

Interrogation of five men allegedly carrying these notes revealed that the money belongs to Bombay based hawala operators.

“They have hired packaging specialists who pack these notes in such a manner that it was even undetectable by airport scanning machines,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

Mr. Yadav said the joint exercise was conducted by the officials of Crime Branch and Income tax officials at Hotel Taksh Inn situated at 13 A/26, WEA Channa Market, Karol Bagh.

“On search of Room No. 202 & 206, five persons, identified as Ansari Anusar, Fazal Khan, Ansari Affan, [all from Mumbai] Ladu Ram and Mahaveer Singh, [both from Rajasthan] were found staying in different rooms,” said Mr. Yadav.

The money was found kept in different suitcases and cardboard boxes, which on counting added up to Rs. 3.25 crore in demonetised currency.

“The I-T department has seized the cash and is analysing the mobile details, which allegedly contains details of lots of other hawala operators.,” Mr. Yadav said