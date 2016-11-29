Road rage: woman, relative attacked with screwdriver

more-in

Incident happened in south Delhi on Sunday night; accused assaulted woman

: In what appears to be a case of road rage, a youth allegedly attacked a woman and her brother-in-law with a screwdriver following a tiff over right of way in south Delhi on Sunday night.

Bid to end the impasse

According to the police, the incident happened when the victims were going home in Khirki Extension in their car.

“While passing a lane in Katwaria Sarai, they got stuck as one of the two cars lined up ahead was not moving. The other car belonged to accused Sanjay Yadav,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police – I (south) Nupur Prasad.

In a bid to end the impasse, the woman approached Sanjay and requested that he move his car.

“Sanjay, however, started arguing with the woman. He also assaulted her. He then took out a screwdriver from his car and attacked the woman on the head. When her brother-in-law intervened, he was also attacked with the screwdriver,” said Ms. Prasad. People present at the spot rushed to the victims’ help and caught Sanjay. He was later arrested.

Medical examination of the accused revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Cross-complaint

A cross-complaint has also been filed by the accused against the victims.