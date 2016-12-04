Rights activists meet Minister

more-in

International Day of People with Disability is observed on December 3

A delegation of disability rights organisations met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum containing proposed changes to the Right of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014, here on Saturday.

After a meeting at Jantar Mantar, representatives from the National Federation of the Blind, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled and the Leprosy Mission Trust India submitted the memorandum to Mr. Gehlot, who assured them that he would consider their proposals, the organisations said in a joint statement.

The memorandum, they added, attempts to bring to light certain concerns pertaining to the differently-abled, which have not been addressed by any official amendment to the Bill so far.

In addition, the delegation urged the restoration of a provision which allows for a five per cent reservation for the differently-abled in institutions of higher education and employment. The government is one of the largest employer of the the differently-abled.

Emphasising the need for national and State panels for the differently-abled, the delegation proposed a provision in the Bill to this effect.

