Retaining staff main concern for garment firms

more-in

Shortage of staff, missed deadlines and an eventual hit to the bottom line this financial year are the fallouts of demonetisation that the garment industry in Noida is fearing.

With cash still in short supply nearly three weeks after the government withdrew Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, business owners are now concerned about paying salaries in December.

One such business-owner, who did not want to be named, said most of the 3,000 workers at his export garment manufacturing units in Noida did not have bank accounts. Since the government has now said that workers must be paid via bank accounts, he said the next few months will be tough.

Going back home

“We have begun the process, but it remains to be seen how many workers will want bank accounts. They prefer cash as they don’t have the knowledge or access to banks in their villages,” he said.

He added that though there had been no impact to the labour this month, apart from taking a day or two off to stand in queues to exchange old notes, the real effect would be seen from December. “Around this time, the labour goes back to their villages to help sow seeds,” he said.

While concerns about retaining staff will arise next month, supply of raw materials has already become a problem. The industrialist said that fabric mills and weaving centres in Surat, Ahmedabad, Salem, and other parts of South India that supplied his factories had all but shut shop.

“The bigger mills have not been affected as they use RTGS or NEFT for payments, but the smaller ones have stopped functioning. As a result, we have been unable to get fabric to make samples,” he said.

Approaching deadlines

This will have a roll-on effect on new orders and shipments are bound to get delayed, for which the industrialist will have to pay a penalty. Since fashion is a seasonal business, he said, the latest clothing lines cannot be delivered late.

“I can explain a day or two of delay to my customers in the Middle East and Europe, but beyond that I can’t. We cannot be late,” he said.

While the annual Rs.85-crore turnover won’t be affected much, he said profitability would take a hit this financial year.

“Demonetisation has hit fake currency and terror funding, but should have hit big business houses too. No one is talking about them,” he said.