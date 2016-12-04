Residents want NGT order implemented across NCR: survey

more-in

While the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of the Delhi Police has started implementing the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) direction to de-register diesel vehicles older than 10 years, residents of Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have demanded that the ‘direction’ be extended to areas around the Capital too.

“The de-registration of vehicles has to be done not only in Delhi but the adjoining cities that constitute the National Capital Region (NCR). Pollution will only come down in the NCR if the ban is implemented across the region,” said the report of a survey done by LocalCircles, a social media platform.

Scrapping vehicles a must

The survey said that along with de-registration there has to be a mechanism for disposal or scrapping of the vehicles.

In Delhi, 53 per cent of the citizens supported de-registration if old vehicle disposal mechanism is enabled, while 20 per cent supported it regardless, 26 per cent did not support the move.

In Gurugram, 33 per cent of citizens fully supported de-registration, while 39 per cent supported it with the condition of disposal mechanism being made available, 28 per cent opposed it.

In the industrial town of Faridabad, 50 per cent of people did not support de-registration, while 38 per cent offered conditional support and 13 per cent offered condition-less support.

“It is important that Regional Transport Offices in all these cities support the de-registration as a lot of traffic flows between these cities and Delhi. The problem of pollution cannot be solved by implementing the direction in only Delhi,” said K. Yatish Rajawat, of LocalCircles.