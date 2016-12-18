Relief for consumers, water tariff hike unlikely in January

more-in

Water rates in the Capital are unlikely to be increased in January 2017, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) expected to keep the annual 10 per cent revision on hold.

The automatic 10 per cent rate hike from January 1 had been introduced by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2009, however the then-Chief Minister had put off the revision in 2013 — an election year.

On hold

In 2015, the hike was put off till the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in February and the DJB passed it in March that year. While the AAP had said it would “abolish” the mandatory hike, the DJB decided to keep it on hold.

This year, too, the hike was kept on hold.

According to sources in the Delhi government and in the DJB, the tariff hike will once again be kept on hold come January 1, 2017.

One source in the government said that the rates for both domestic and commercial users would remain the same for the time being.

A senior DJB official added that there were no plans to bring the proposal for a hike before the Board in January.

Apart from keeping the hike in abeyance, the DJB has been providing up to 20,000 litres of water free of charge to domestic consumers. For domestic users who consume between 20,000 litres and 30,000 litres of water per month, the service charge is Rs.219.62 and the volumetric charge is Rs. 21.97 per 1,000 litres.

Customers who use over 30,000 litres a month have to pay Rs. 292.82 in service charge and Rs. 36.61 per 1,000 litres in volumetric charge.