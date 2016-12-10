Delhi

Refused cash, minor kills self

more-in

: Allegedly disturbed by her mother’s lack of response to her request for Rs. 500, a 15-year-old committed suicide at her home in west Delhi’s Palam on Thursday.

The police said the girl had wanted the money as there was a wedding in her friends’ circle.

‘No link to demonetisation’

The police, however, ruled out any connection between her death and demonetisation. “She never stood in any queue outside a bank or an ATM kiosk. The suicide has no connection with demonetisation,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south-west).

The girl was a student of class IX at a government school. Her father is a daily-wage labourer and her mother is a house maid.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 3:11:02 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Refused-cash-minor-kills-self/article16786157.ece

© The Hindu