Refused cash, minor kills self

more-in

: Allegedly disturbed by her mother’s lack of response to her request for Rs. 500, a 15-year-old committed suicide at her home in west Delhi’s Palam on Thursday.

The police said the girl had wanted the money as there was a wedding in her friends’ circle.

‘No link to demonetisation’

The police, however, ruled out any connection between her death and demonetisation. “She never stood in any queue outside a bank or an ATM kiosk. The suicide has no connection with demonetisation,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south-west).

The girl was a student of class IX at a government school. Her father is a daily-wage labourer and her mother is a house maid.