Reading melas yield ‘encouraging results’

The “reading melas”, organised every Sunday from September to November, has shown “encouraging results, according to the Education Department.

A survey was conducted by the Delhi government among students of Class VI. It revealed that 74 per cent of them could not read a paragraph from their Hindi textbook, 46 per cent could not read a simple story of Class II competency and eight per cent could not identify letters. The ‘Every Child Can Read’ campaign was launched to ensure that every child was able to read by November 14.

Figures released show that reading data of students of Classes VI, VI and VIII has increased up to 46 per cent, 64 per cent and 68 per cent respectively from the earlier 25 per cent, 52 per cent and 55 per cent. The campaign targeted 3,59,152 students of the 6,32,370 children enrolled in government schools between Classes VI and VIII.

The children were encouraged to read via “reading melas”, where volunteers and teachers helped and supported students having difficulty reading.

Commenting on the results, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the campaign has shown “encouraging results”. He added that in 30 working days, 20 per cent children were able to read their textbooks.

“If so much can change in 30 teaching days, I’m sure we can transform the quality of education in government schools within a year,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The “reading melas”, the government informed, will continue to be held so that all students are able to reach the required competency level. There has also been a call for volunteers to join and help children overcome their difficulties.