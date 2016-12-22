Rai asks Centre to clear wages Bill

more-in

Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday reiterated the Delhi government’s demand that the Centre clear the minimum wages Bill proposed by the AAP government so that strict action could be taken against violators.

Claiming that 60 per cent of the labour force had left the Capital and moved to their villages since the announcement of demonetisation, the Minister said the city administration had introduced e-payments for labourers.

“There is currently no fear among the employers, that’s why they take ATM cards of labourers and give them salaries after deducting their commission. If the Centre approves our minimum wages bill, there will be provision of strict action against employers violating the rules,” he said.

Demonetisation aftermath

Earlier this month, Mr. Rai had claimed that 40 per cent of the labour force previously working in the Capital had been rendered jobless due to demonetisation, which, he alleged, was merely a ploy “to convert black money to white overnight”.