Rahul Gandhi visits ATMs in Delhi, ‘notes’ people’s difficulties

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi comes out of a SBI branch after exchanging his old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at Parliament Street in New Delhi in this November 11, 2016 photo. Mr. Gandhi visited ATMs in several areas of the capital on Monday, not to withdraw money but to listen to public woes, following the demonetisation move.

Last week he made an unscheduled stop at an ATM in suburban Vakola in Mumbai and interacted with the people standing in queue.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited several ATMs in the national capital on Monday morning before heading to Parliament and interacted with people standing in queues to withdraw money.

The areas he visited included Anand Parbat, Zakhira, Inderlok and Jahangirpuri.

This was not Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to an ATM after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. He visited the Parliament Street branch of State Bank of India on November 11 and stood in the queue to exchange demonetised currency with new ones.

Mr. Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, saying Mr. Modi was “laughing” while people were dying in queues outside banks and ATMs to withdraw money and the move would turn out to be a “big scam.”

'Go after the big sharks'

He had also claimed that many economists, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had found the decision to withdraw the high-value tenders to be without rationale and the government did not seem to be going after the “big players” in black money like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.