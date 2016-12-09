RWAs unable to pay staff, collect dues

more-in

Demonetisation seems to be pinching Residents’ Welfare Associations in the Capital hard as most of them are unable to pay workers and collect dues from residents.

“The worst-hit are those employed by the RWA. These include security guards, gardeners, office clerk, and other maintenance staff. Most of the staff is paid in cash as many of them do not have bank accounts. Each gated society employs about six to 10 security guards on an average, each of whom is paid between Rs.8,000 and Rs.12,000. Banks are not dispensing enough cash to cater to this need,” said Mr V.N. Bali, secretary of the east Delhi RWA Federation.

“We have asked the staff to open bank accounts. We want to resort to cheque payment, but the long queues outside banks are deterring them from doing so. We have not released any payment yet as the amount released by banks is too small,” said Mr. Ritesh Dewan, president of the CA Block RWA, Shalimar Bagh.

‘Residents avoiding cash payments’

“RWAs mostly collect dues from residents on monthly, quarterly and annual basis, but most residents — who pay in cash — are avoiding paying monthly maintenance charges. This has become a major problem for RWAs as running expenses cannot be curtailed,” said Mr. Shyam Sunder Aggarwal of Kiran Vihar RWA.