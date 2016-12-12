RML doctor alleges fraud

more-in

Dr. Rajeev Sood, consultant and head, Department of Urology, RML Hospital, has registered a police complaint against an online portal over alleged fraud.

Ticket booking

In his complaint, Dr. Sood said that despite having sufficient money in his e-wallet, the online portal did not allow him to book flight tickets.

“I booked tickets for my family from New Delhi to Port Blair on December 22, 2015, using my credit card.

Mail confirmation

On December 23, I got a mail that said my booking was unconfirmed since there was a fare hike and the money was transferred to my e-wallet,” he told the police. When he tried booking tickets on December 23, he was unable to do so.

“The cost of the tickets was around Rs.1,11,182, but I wasn’t able to book tickets despite the e-wallet showing a balance of Rs.1,18,736,” he said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is on, the police said.