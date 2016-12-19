Providing a safe space to women

more-in

Saroj, who doesn’t know her age but is probably in her 70s, has lived most of her life on the streets. Her husband passed away two decades back and her only daughter died in a car accident in 1984.

The only home she knows now is the women’s shelter located opposite Tibetan Market behind Meena Bazar.

The home comprises three makeshift blue-coloured tin shelters, which look like shipping containers with a triangular roof, placed adjacent to each other in a big compound that recently had an iron fence erected around it. One tent is exclusively for women, the others are for families or men.

‘Lack of facilities’

Saroj has been living in the shelter for four years but has never eaten here. She begs outside the famous Fountain Chowk in Chandni Chowk and eats at the Gurdwara.

“Every winter I stay here,” says Saroj, while complaining about theft, hygiene and lack of medical facilities at the shelter.

“More women are coming here every day and we have to be careful about our belongings,” she says

Delhi only has seven shelters exclusively for women, besides five temporary shelters that are erected during winter. The shelter where Saroj stays has had such a tent erected behind it. As on Thursday, 15 women and 18 children were using the tin shelter, and nine women and five children the tent.

More women will pour in as the mercury drops.

“Most of the women and kids who stay here are beggars at Chandni Chowk or Hanuman Mandir. Some are drug addicts. The women here fight, but I keep things under control. I am old so they listen to me,” says Qamar Sultana, the caretaker of the shelter.

There are no beds, but each shelter has a TV and most fights take place over which serial to watch.

Sultana keeps the remote with her and takes a vote for the choice of channel.

Sarita, a mother of two and a beggar in Chandni Chowk, chose this place only for the TV. “We are allowed to watch TV till 10.30p.m. I get to watch my favourite serial”.