Protests against ‘financial terrorism’

The Congress and Left parties took out marches in different parts of the Millennium City on Monday to protest against demonetisation, which, they alleged, was causing “inconvenience” to farmers, daily-wagers, small traders and businessmen.

Led by Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, Congress workers marched from the district party office near the bus stand to Sadar Bazaar, which mostly caters to lower middle-class consumers in old Gurgaon.

‘BJP has fooled people’

Mr. Tanwar said that the decision to ban the currency notes had unleashed “financial terrorism” and raids were being conducted on shops of small traders, including sweet shops. About the lack of visible support for the protest march, he said the traders were scared to protest openly.

“Also, the BJP has fooled people by saying the note ban will curb black money and that the economy will benefit. Instead, the growth rate is down, and unemployment and crime rates up,” he added. Mr. Tanwar also led a protest march in neighbouring Faridabad.

Sufferings of the

common man

The Left parties, too, observed a protest highlighting the sufferings of the common man. Workers of the Communist Party of India, CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist–Leninist) and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) took out joint demonstrations. Addressing workers at Kamla Nehru Park, the Left leaders questioned the government’s motives behind the move. The protesters distributed handbills demanding continuation of old currency notes till other arrangements are made, waiving the loans given to farmers, effective steps to recover huge amounts of non-performing assets from corporate houses, and compensation for those who lost their lives after failing to withdraw their hard-earned money and suffered livelihood loss.